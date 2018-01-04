Amtrak Train Derails in Georgia

Cold weather in Georgia stalled a trip for hundreds of Amtrak passengers late Wednesday.

Around 10 PM, an Amtrak train from Miami to New York derailed when backing into the Savannah station at a slow speed. The train had 311 passengers and crew on-board. There are no reports of injuries to the passengers or crew.

The three cars that derailed were two sleeper cars and a baggage car. Passengers on board say they could feel the train go off the tracks.

The train continued to New York, but some of the passengers in the sleeping car were transferred to another train.