Paducah Girl Missing Since Wednesday Evening

Paducah police are asking for your help finding a 14-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday evening.

Police say Megan Edgin was reported missing around 8 PM Wednesday. Officers say the girl has depression and other health concerns, and all help finding her is appreciated.

Megan is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she has a scar on her right shoulder.

If you see Edgin or have information about where she is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.