Former Louisville Officer Pleads Guilty to Sex Charges

A former Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant will spend more than a decade in jail for sexually abusing his adoptive daughter.

Sean Jackman pleaded guilty to a dozen counts including incest, sex abuse and sodomy. That was in October 2017, about a year after he was charged.

The abuse started when the girl was ten years old and happened between 2001 and 2005. She spoke out about the abuse in September 2017. and he pleaded guilty short afterward.

Jackman was officially sentenced to 15 years in prison. Under his plea deal, he will not be eligible for probation.

