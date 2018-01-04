76-Year-Old Woman Still Teaching Ballet - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A 76-year-old DC woman who teaches ballet says she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Beatrice Davis-Williams is on the move at 76 years old.

She said, "I love what I do. I have a passion for the dance."

Miss Davis is a ballet master who has intensely studied the art form for 50 years. Her parents enrolled her in ballet classes when she was 5 years old.

She studied, performed and earned a dance degree at Howard University and taught there for over a decade.

Today she teaches at her studio called "The Davis Center."

Students appreciate her dedication and drive. She's sticking around as long as possible, teaching the art form she loves.

