BGPD Investigate Bus Battery Thefts

Bowling Green police are investigating the theft of nine school bus batteries that caused delays Tuesday morning for some students in the area.

Eleven batteries were stolen from community action vehicles in a Russellville Road parking lot on December 20th. Four days later, four more batteries were stolen from community action buses.

Students affected include Bowling Green Junior High School, and Dishman McGinnis and Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary schools.
 
The incident remains under investigation.

