Husband Kills Wife During Domestic Disturbance - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Husband Kills Wife During Domestic Disturbance

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday night Warren County Sheriff's Office was called to a domestic disturbance on Shaker Mill Bend Road. 

When deputies arrived the suspect, 72-year-old, Ernest Lasley was inside the home. Deputies then found his wife, 65-year-old, Betty Lasley shot to death. 

Betty had been shot multiple times with a handgun. Her husband, Ernest Lasley was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have received domestic disturbance calls from the home previously. The most recent call was on Monday night. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.