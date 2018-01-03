Husband Kills Wife During Domestic Disturbance

Wednesday night Warren County Sheriff's Office was called to a domestic disturbance on Shaker Mill Bend Road.

When deputies arrived the suspect, 72-year-old, Ernest Lasley was inside the home. Deputies then found his wife, 65-year-old, Betty Lasley shot to death.

Betty had been shot multiple times with a handgun. Her husband, Ernest Lasley was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have received domestic disturbance calls from the home previously. The most recent call was on Monday night.