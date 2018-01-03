Scottsville Man Gives Homeless A Warm Place

One Scottsville man has made it his mission to keep people warm this new year.

A warm place to sleep is something most of us take for granted, but for the homeless population it's a constant struggle in these frigid temperatures.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell found out how this one man is changing the lives of many.

Behind Jerry Whitney's house sits a building.

On the weekends it's an auction house, but since the new year began, it's a building full of warmth, love and comfort for locals who would otherwise be left out in the cold.

Seeing someone cold and hungry hits close to home for Jerry.

He had a rough childhood and remembers how he was so excited to go to school just so he could have a meal.

Now he's using his experiences to help others.

Jerry says his door is always open, but he hopes to inspire others to open their hearts.

Even if you can't open your home, but you want to help, Jerry accepts heaters as donations.