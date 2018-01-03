Whats on the Agenda for the 2018 Kentucky Legislative Session - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Whats on the Agenda for the 2018 Kentucky Legislative Session

On Tuesday, Kentucky's 2018 Legislative Session began.

For the next 59 days, lawmakers will be tasked to solve state issues including the budget, pension system, taxes, and more.

One of the biggest topics--House Speaker Jeff Hoovers resignation in November amid a sexual harassment claim.

The tricky situation is the resignation couldn't be made legal until the house convened on the January 2nd.

Although, on the 2nd he didn't resign, but instead temporarily ceded power to now House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne while investigators probe the secret sexual harassment settlement.

On the flip side--pension and the budget.

Millions of state workers are owed billions of dollars by the government and according to the latest official estimates, they're about 41 billion short.

In October, a proposal was protested by workers and put to a halt, leaving lawmakers putting pen to paper on a new draft that they expect to pass within weeks.

This, now rolling into the budget.

Lawmakers will be forced to find around 1 billion dollars to cover the flawed pension system.

Those are a few of the topics on the table for this session.

WNKY will keep you updated on all the latest in Kentucky politics as it happens.

