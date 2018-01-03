Winter Storm Ahead - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Snow fell Wednesday morning in normally balmy Tallahassee. The winter storm brought a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southeast.  A state of emergency has been declared in Georgia.

The storm is expected to bring even more snow as it heads up the east coast.

The storm comes as much of the country continues to deal with bitter cold temperatures. 

Indianapolis Tuesday tied a 131-year record low of minus 12 degrees.

In Austin, Texas bridges and overpasses froze over, causing accidents.

And the falls were frozen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where it was one-degree Fahrenheit early Wednesday.

And in western New York, near white out conditions were blamed for a deadly pile-up that involved at least 75 vehicles Tuesday. Meg Oliver, CBS news, New York.

