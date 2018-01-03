93-Year-Old WWII Veteran Elected Mayor of NJ City

A 93-year-old World War II veteran is victorious once again as he proves no one is ever too old to start a new career.

A former engineer and accountant was sworn in today as the next Mayor of Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Vito Perillo beat out the incumbent Mayor and former Police Commissioner who was seeking re-election last November.

The 93-year old took the grassroots method of campaigning going door-to-door, shaking hands, and getting to know the people of Tinton Falls. His grandson created a Facebook page for him to capture the attention of those he couldn't meet in person.

He posted, "Seeing my neighbors forced to move due to the constant rise in property taxes was the last straw that made me petition to be on the ballot."

In the end, he captured 53% of the vote.