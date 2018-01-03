Thomas Monson, President of LDS Church, Died Tuesday

Thomas S. Monson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has died.

The Church said in a statement Monson died late Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City. The 90-year-old Monson had served as President of the Mormon church since 2008.

According to the Salt Lake City Tribune, Monson’s biggest change to the church was lowering the age of full-time missionaries in order to boost enrollments from younger men and women.

It hailed Monson as an "affable leader, folksy preacher, and care-taking friend."