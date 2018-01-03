South Carolina Car Chase Ends in the River

It's not a good idea to lead police on a car chase, especially when you don't know where you're going.

Last week, deputies in South Carolina were chasing a man who was wanted on several warrants.

26-year old Cody Gene Jackson allegedly took authorities on a wild chase before he crashed onto a gated private property. And, since it was nighttime, Jackson didn't know what was ahead of him.

He quickly found out that it was a river.

Jackson drove his vehicle off an embankment into the Wateree River, then called for deputies to help, saying he couldn't swim.

He and his passenger were rescued, and Jackson was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.