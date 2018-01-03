Hart County Man Dies in Fatal Car Wreck - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Hart County Man Dies in Fatal Car Wreck

A man has died after a fatal wreck in Hart County.

Police say the vehicle went off the road, then hit a tree and a fence, causing the vehicle to flip in the 2800 block of Cub Run Highway on Tuesday afternoon. 

24-year-old Darrel Cody Isaacs was driving and had two other passengers in the car, 20-year old Christian Leeann Gibbons and 31-year-old Brandon Lee Jaggers. All 3 were transported by a medical helicopter to the University of Louisville hospital for serious injuries. 

Unfortunately, Isaacs died from his injuries on Tuesday night. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts. 

The investigation is ongoing.

