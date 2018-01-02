New Emergency Notification System for Warren County

Warren County Emergency Management just released the AlertSense Mass Notification System.

This new system allows Warren County to send public safety alerts, severe weather warnings, and community notifications that affect you. WCEM urges residents to register to ensure that they will be able to alert you in the event of an emergency. .

You can chose to receive text messages, emails, or calls to alert you.The service is free.

To sign up visit http://wcem.org and click on the, "Sign up for AlertSense Now" button.

After you have signed up, you can also download the app, "Alert Sense My Alerts" (the red app) on your smart phone.