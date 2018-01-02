Florida Man Flips Car into a Sink Hole in Cave City - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Florida Man Flips Car into a Sink Hole in Cave City

On Monday, Cave City Police saw a black Nissan speeding on Happy Valley Street.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued heading west on Happy Valley. The Nissan continued to flee police on Sanders Street then onto Doyle Avenue. The vehicle then headed into a field behind Super 8 Motel. Barren County Sheriffs Office and Cave City Police located the vehicle upside down in a sink hole. 

After a quick investigation officers determined the vehicle was a rental and found out who it was rented to. 

After several hours Cave City Police Department returned to the crash scene and found the driver. 

The driver, Justin Foster, of Tampa, Florida was arrested and charged with multiple charges including reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

