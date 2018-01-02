North Korean Statement Sparks Talks With South Korea

South Korea says it is willing to meet for talks with North Korea one week from today.

In a nationally televised address, South Korea's unification minister proposed the two sides meet in the shared border town of Panmunjom to talk about Olympic cooperation and how to improve overall ties.

The move comes after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said Monday that he is willing to send a delegation to the winter Olympic games.

South Korea is hosting the Olympics beginning in February.

President trump has long insisted that talks with North Korea should only happen if North Korea is willing to give up its nuclear program, something that Kim Jong Un says won't happen.

Some analysts view Kim’s offer as a way for the north to drive a wedge between the US and South Korea.

The US wants to pressure North Korea to give up its weapons program through UN sanctions and oil embargoes.

The president tweeted this morning: "sanctions and "other" pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea....rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for the first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!"