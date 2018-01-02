Frigid Temperatures Didn't Stop a Kentucky Club's 40 Year Tradit - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Frigid Temperatures Didn't Stop a Kentucky Club's 40 Year Tradition

Kentucky Club with a New Year's water skiing tradition didn't let a mix of water and ice get in the way.

Frigid temperatures didn't stop the 40 year tradition.

The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts strapped the brave skiers to a four-wheeler instead of a boat and get pulled right across the lake, frozen or not.

Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts is a serious, competitive group made up of 20 families.

Some members have taken national and world championship titles.

This summer, the group hosts six tournaments, including the disabled water ski national championship.

