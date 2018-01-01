NY Police gets in a Squirrely Situation

An upstate New York police officer found himself in a squirrely situation involving a somewhat unusual suspect and it's all caught on camera.

On Friday, Brockport police say officers responded to reports of a squirrel that had gotten inside a house and was eating cookies.

Body camera video shows the squirrel racing across the walls and table before lunging at the officer -- giving him a "bright-eyed and bushy tailed" welcome.

Officers were eventually able to corral the critter and released it back outside.

Neither the squirrel nor officer were injured, but they could both agree their interaction was a little nuts.