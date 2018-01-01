North Korea Sends U.S. a Message During New Years Speech

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States must know that North Korea's nuclear forces are now a reality, but not a threat.

This, said by the president in his annual New Year’s Day address.

Kim says North Korea had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces in 2017 and that all of the US is within range of North Korea's weapons.

He added that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk.

The customary new year's address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.

Kim also said he hoped the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea will be successful and that he is considering sending a delegation to the games.