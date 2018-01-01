Bourbon is Booming!

Companies are betting on bourbon and Americans are drinking up!

US whiskey has been on the rise the past five years and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Bourbon and whiskey sales jumped 7% and 22% respectively last year according to International Wines and Spirits record.

Companies like Privately held Pappy Van Winkle Maker Sazerac are betting big -- building a new warehouse, every 4 months and filling it with whiskey, at a cost of $25 million a pop.

It's not just Sazerac getting a boost from bourbon.

Public Diageo and Jack Daniel's maker Brown Forman are benefiting too with both stock's up about 40% YTD thanks to the bourbon boom.

Brown Forman is investing $45 million to modernize its facilities, installing new bottling technology to double capacity to 100 bottles a minute and $50 million to build a distillery and visitor center to open next year.

Consumers are not only drinking more bourbon, but more expensive bourbon.

With a barrel of Pappy taking decades to age, the question among analysts is can these companies produce enough bourbon to meet the demand while it's still on-trend?