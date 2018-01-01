12 Year Old Girl Fatally Shoots Peer

Police in Tennessee say a 12 year old girl fatally shot another girl and is now being charged with criminal homicide.

The girls were part of a group of juveniles who left a Nashville apartment and stole a gun from a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Police say early Sunday morning, the girls brought the gun back to the apartment and the 12 year old was allegedly handling it and pointing it at the others when it went off.

The 12 year old is facing charges in juvenile court.

Officers say Brentice Wilson, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene.