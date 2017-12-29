Pharmacy Burglar on the Loose - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Pharmacy Burglar on the Loose

A local pharmacy was burglarized and now the police need your help.

Police say early Wednesday a man busted out the drive thru window at a pharmacy on Russellville Road.

The man then went into the store and took multiple medications and put them into a duffel bag. Once the bag was full he left through the broken window.

You can see in the picture, the suspect appears to be a younger white man, wearing dark clothes and black shoes with white soles. 

If you recognize this man please contact Bowling Green Police Department. 

