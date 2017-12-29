Police Chase Ends in a River - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Police Chase Ends in a River

If you're ever being chased by police you may want to avoid the strategy used by this suspect.

In Oregon, authorities were chasing Timofey Erofeeff, 27, when he attempted to escape by driving off a pier into the Columbia River.

One flaw in his plan was the frigid water temperature.

Reports say Erofeeff swam a few hundred feet before changing his mind.

He was helped by some fishermen on a nearby boat.

He was treated for hypothermia and later booked on felony charges of burglary and attempting to elude police, plus several other misdemeanors.

