The woman who was found dead in a Glasgow parking lot Thursday morning has been identified as Kelly Sawyer, 42, of Glasgow.

Police say her body will be taken to Louisville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sawyer's body was found around 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Elmore Realty on Oil City Road.

A passer-by saw the body and called police.

Foul play is suspected in her death.