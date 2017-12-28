Freezing Temperatures Sweeping Across the North

For thousands of people pummeled with snow in Erie, Pennsylvania, there's no rest for the weary.

Plow drivers like Dave Wander are struggling to make roads passable.

But where the plows are failing.

And neighbors have stepped in.

When this car got stuck in a snowbank, strangers pulled over to help get it back on the road.

Sisters Azzaraa Malizia and Madison McCall are trying to make the best of it.

In New York, a state of emergency is in effect for Oswego county after they were blasted with more than five feet of snow.

Firefighters in Lorraine used bulldozers and shovels to rescue a woman who was trapped in her home by a six foot snow wall.

Much of the united states is also getting blasted with bone-chilling cold.

A bridge became partially stuck in Green Bay Wisconsin because of the frigid temperatures.

And this is the Grand Haven River in Michigan.

In Minnesota, temperatures dropped to 40 below zero in some parts, and Minnehaha falls turned into an ice cave.

Erie's airport has finally opened up again, which is a sign of progress, but forecasters say a fresh round of snow is coming tonight and could bring up to 10 more inches.