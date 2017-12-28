President Trump Touts Achievement

President Trump is back at his golf club in Palm Beach today. On Wednesday, he made his first public appearance during his Florida holiday vacation. The president visited a firehouse, where he touted his first year achievements.

President Trump visited firefighters in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon, thanking them for their service.

He also paused to pat himself on the back.

A CBS news analysis shows the president has signed more than 90 bills into law since he took office.

That number is hundreds fewer than the nearly 700 pieces of legislation that one bill-tracking website counts as signed by President Kennedy during the same period.

Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. bush also signed more than 200 bills into law during the same time.

Mister trump also took to twitter, taking credit for an 83-percent increase in arrests for members of the MS-13 gang.

And reducing the number of ISIS fighters from 35-thousand to one thousand since he took office.

Spokesmen for both senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and house speaker Paul Ryan confirm they will attend.

The president is hoping to notch more legislative achievements leading up to the mid-term elections.

Lawmakers face a number of issues when they return to Washington, ranging from immigration to the budget.