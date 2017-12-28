Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of a Glasgow Business Identified

UPDATE 12/28/17 1:49 pm:

Police say the deceased female has been identified as Kelly Sawyer, 42, of Glasgow.

Her body is being sent to the Louisville Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of death.

Investigation into Sawyers death is on going.

A woman is found dead this morning, laying in the cold parking lot of a Glasgow business.

Police say around 6:40 a.m. Thursday they responded to reports from a passerby of an unresponsive female laying in the parking area of Elmore Realty on the corner of Oil City Road and West Main Street.

Upon arriving, they discovered a white female, mid to late 40's, deceased.

They say foul play is suspected,

At this time, they are not releasing any more information.

The investigation is on-going.