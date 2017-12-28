Kentucky Worker Killed in Road Maintenance Accident - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Worker Killed in Road Maintenance Accident

One Kentucky worker is killed in an accident while loading road salt into a maintenance facility.

Media reports, around noon on Wednesday two employees were loading salt on a dome conveyor when they got caught up in the machine.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

According to Louisville Public Works, this is the first fatality at the job since 2011 and both men were experienced employees, working there for some time.

Louisville police say the second worker's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

