A hall of famer who trained Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Alysheba to victory in 1987 has died.

On Wednesday, Jack Van Berg died in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital at 81 years old.

Van Berg ranks fourth all-time among trainers in North America with over 65,000 victories and over a whopping 41,000 starts.

The legendary trainer earned his spot in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1985 aside his father, Marion Van Berg who joined the hall 15 years prior.