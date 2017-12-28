Two-Headed Cat Takes Us By Storm

Bettie Bee is a very unusual little kitten.

She was born with one body but developed features of two faces: two noses, three eyes and two mouths.

Bettie Bee can purr and eat with both of her mouths.

The kitten was born on December 12th to a house cat in Eastern Cape, South Africa. The mother cat's owner quickly realized she had an extraordinary situation on her hands and reached out for help when Bettie Bee had a difficult time feeding.

Bettie Bee's rescuer, who has experience handling cats with special needs, stepped in.

Bettie Bee eats (via tube-feeding) and purrs with both mouths.

Bettie Bee's rescuer said she is growing and gaining weight at a normal rate.

Bettie Bee has a rare condition called craniofacial duplication, which is a type of conjoined twinning.

While the prognosis often isn't good, there are promising instances of those who defy the odds.