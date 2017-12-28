Roy Moore will not Give Up

Roy Moore's senate campaign has launched a last minute court battle.

The Moore campaign filed a complaint late Wednesday night to block his loss in Alabama's special Senate election from becoming official.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Moore in the December 12th election to assume the Senate seat of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore has refused to concede the election.

The Alabama state canvassing board is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to certify Jones' victory, but the Moore campaign's complaint, alleging "potential election fraud," could postpone the certification.

Moore's statement gives few details of the irregularities.

State officials said last week that they had found no evidence of voter fraud in the race.