Living Well: Teenage Insomnia

Tell tale signs of sleep deprivation in your kids - the yawning, the irritability can be signs that it's time to step in.

And the main reason children aren't sleeping?

It's because of devices and social media.

A study out of Pittsburgh found that it only takes two consecutive nights of four hours of sleep for a changes to happen in the brain of a teen.

Those changes can lead to higher risks of depression and addiction.

Parents need to set firm rules for their teen.

No social media after 9 or 10 pm and if that doesn't 'work, tell them to turn off WIFI or cut off data.