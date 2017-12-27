Local Teen Loses Hard Fought Battle with Leukemia - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Local Teen Loses Hard Fought Battle with Leukemia

She was only 14-years-old, but Julianna Wooldridge touched the lives of every single person she met. 

She was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in July of 2016. 

Ever since then the community has supported Julianna and her family anyway they could...from benefits, to t-shirts, and bracelets to help this young warrior fight her battle with cancer. 

Her mom has a Facebook group called, "Juju's Fighters" where over three thousand followers kept up with Julianna's progress every single day. Sadly, on Tuesday her mom let the world know Julianna was no longer suffering. 

