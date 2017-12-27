Donald Trump Takes Presidential Vacation

President Trump is on vacation at his Florida resort, but he never takes a vacation from Twitter, and presidential tweets have a way of shaping policy

President Trump made a Wednesday morning trip to his golf club in west palm beach.

This vacation he's been active on the links and twitter. Predicting the repeal of the individual mandate for Obamacare will prompt republicans and democrats to come together to create a new healthcare plan.

The individual mandate imposed a fine on those who do not sign up for health insurance. Without that penalty the congressional budget office projects about 13 million more people will be without coverage by 2027.

CBS news and slate political analyst Janelle Bouie is skeptical about republicans and democrats coming together on a new health care plan in the new year.

While the president did not get a full Obamacare repeal, he did get to sign a tax overhaul bill before leaving the white house for the holiday.

Last night he tweeted: "All signs are that business is looking really good for next year, only to be helped further by our tax cut bill. Will be a great year for companies and jobs! Stock market is poised for another year of success!"

Investors have driven up the stock market to record levels in 2017.