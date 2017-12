A man is found dead in a Logan County creek.

On Tuesday, the Logan County Search and Rescue crew and Logan County Sheriff's Department went to the scene of an overturned pick-up truck partially submerged in Wolf Lick Creek.

Deputies say that's when they found William Strange, 67, of Lewisburg who had been reported missing three days prior.

Authorities believe his car was swept off the road by flood waters and sent into the water.

Strange's death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.