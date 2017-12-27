Glasgow Man Sentenced to 262 Months in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

A Barren County man is sentenced to over 21 years in prison for violating federal drug trafficking laws.

Jamie Brown, 35, pled guilty to conspiring with other individuals to possess and sell 50 grams or more of meth in Barren and Hart Counties between February and April 2016.

Earlier this year, Brown pled guilty to six federal drug counts in relation to the conspiracy.

This month, a United States District Court judge sentenced the 35 year old to 262 months, or 21 years and 10 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.