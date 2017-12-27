Kentucky Woman Killed by Imprisoned Man's Pit Bulls - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Kentucky Woman Killed by Imprisoned Man's Pit Bulls

Posted: Updated:

The imprisoned owner of two pit bulls, who killed a Kentucky woman and injured her husband, is now facing additional charges.

The Associated Press reports Johnny Lankford's, 42, dogs attacked Lorraine Saylor, 66, and her husband Johnny Saylor outside of their home Sunday morning.

Lorraine was pronounced dead on the scene and her husband was hospitalized for injuries to his arm and head. 

He successfully shot and killed one of the dogs and the other ran off--later being caught and put down.

Lankford is currently in the Bell County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He's now been charged with harboring a vicious animal.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.