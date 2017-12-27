Kentucky Woman Killed by Imprisoned Man's Pit Bulls

The imprisoned owner of two pit bulls, who killed a Kentucky woman and injured her husband, is now facing additional charges.

The Associated Press reports Johnny Lankford's, 42, dogs attacked Lorraine Saylor, 66, and her husband Johnny Saylor outside of their home Sunday morning.

Lorraine was pronounced dead on the scene and her husband was hospitalized for injuries to his arm and head.

He successfully shot and killed one of the dogs and the other ran off--later being caught and put down.

Lankford is currently in the Bell County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He's now been charged with harboring a vicious animal.