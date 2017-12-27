Tax Cuts for Christmas

President Donald Trump says he's now on a working vacation in Florida as he travels back and forth to his international golf course during the day.

We have not seen much of him since Christmas, but he's kept his presence on twitter promoting the tax cuts, saying this "will be a great year for companies and jobs."

Some economists worry that the tax cut bill will disproportionally help the rich and we are under-investing in lower income American’s –especially kids.

Still accountants say we should prepare now for the tax changes, but time is running out.

The new tax law only allows for a deduction of up to $10,000 on property taxes..

Pre-paying right now means you can still deduct a larger amount on this year's taxes.

Many charitable deductions will be removed after January 1st.

Tax preparers say you may want to make an extra donation of money or items before January if you want to write it off your taxes.