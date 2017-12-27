Arizona Standoff

The man who engaged Phoenix Police in a standoff for much of Christmas night is in jail without bond.

Anthony Milan Ross, 45, is facing murder charges in his two children's and ex-wife's death

Police say Ross barricaded himself in his apartment after shooting and killing his wife.

The standoff started just before 4pm Monday afternoon.

Police say after a shootout the suspect was taken into custody without any injuries.

One police officer was injured in the shootout.

While negotiating with officers, the suspect said that he had killed the two children, an 11 year old and a 10 month old.

The officer who was injured was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.