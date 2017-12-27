Bowling Green Fire Department and Marine Corps Reserve Join Forces

Instead of a sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, Santa Claus visited the Bowling Green housing authority riding on the back of a golf cart on Christmas morning.

The Bowling Green fire department and the Marine Corps Reserve “Toys for Tots” joined forces to deliver presents to children living in the housing authority.

They were delivering bags of presents to roughly 150 children throughout the housing authority.

For many parents and guardians in the area who struggle to get Christmas presents for their kids, Toys for Tots is vital for Christmas.