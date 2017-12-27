Laurel County Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Kidnapping and Assault

On Tuesday, a man was arrested after deputies say he got into a woman's car and threatened to kill her and her 3 month old child if she did not drive him to where he needed to go.

The man asked the woman to stop and get out of the car, saying he was going to take it.

The man allegedly struck the woman on the side of the head and started to strangle her.

She said she would give him the money in her purse if he would leave them alone.

Deputies say she went to her purse and retrieved a pistol to defend herself

Deputies say the woman has a concealed carry license.

The man took the money and left the scene.

James William Moore, 35, was arrested without incident at a business near I-75 off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

James Moore was charged with several counts including kidnapping, terroristic threatening, and assault.