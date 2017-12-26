Voter Registration Deadline Just Days Away

If you wish to vote under another political party in the primaries, the deadline to register just days away.

Under Kentucky law, voters who wish to change parties must change their registration no later than December 31st.

You can verify your current party at GoVoteKy.com where you can then also register to change parties on their online portal or complete a voter registration card at your county clerk's office.

Voters who change party affiliation after the new year are not eligible to vote in partisan races in the primary election, but may vote in non-partisan races.