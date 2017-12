An Ohio County man is charged with the rape of a 13 year old girl.

Kentucky state police say Adam Steward, 31, allegedly raped the young female throughout this summer.

Following investigation, officers arrested Steward at his home on Bell Town Road and charged him with six counts of second-degree rape.

His mother, Sandra Steward, was also arrested for lying to officers about her son being in the home where he was found in a back bedroom.

Both are currently in the Ohio County Detention Center.