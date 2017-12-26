KY Government to Erect First Statue Full-Size Female Statue - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

KY Government to Erect First Statue Full-Size Female Statue

Kentucky's capitol will soon have it's first life-sized statue of a woman.

The Lexington-Herald Leader reports state officials will erect a statue of Nettie Depp, elected superintendent of Barren County schools in 1913, seven years before women could vote.

Her statue will be placed in the west side of the capital building, away from the five other statues of Kentucky men in the rotunda.

It's been paid for with private donations and will be crafted out of bronze by her great-great niece.

Depp's statue will be the first statue on Kentucky government property honoring a woman.

