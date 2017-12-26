In Memory: Radar the Weather Dog

Surrounded by loved ones, Radar the Weather Dog, age 16, crossed the rainbow bridge. From his humble beginnings as a Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Shelter adoptee, Radar followed his passion for storm chasing, and earned a Dogtorate in meteorology. In 2005, Radar joined WNKY’s weather team.

In addition to his natural talent and skill at predicting inclement weather events, Radar’s natural talent on-screen, and winning personality, earned him Bowling Green’s coveted “Best Television Personality” for ten years in a row. Off-screen, Radar devoted his time to fostering kittens and other philanthropic pursuits. He loved car rides, barking, and having his belly rubbed. He was a loyal companion and a very good boy.

Radar is survived by his sister and WNKY weather pup, SoKY, best friends Walter, Winthrop (Stumpy) and Marilyn Gardner, and many furless loved ones. A public memorial is planned for February, and the community is encouraged to send photos, videos, and stories of Radar to radar@wnky.com.