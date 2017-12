Sad news today out of Hollywood - the actress who played one of the singing Von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died.

Heather Menzies-Urich died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario at just 68 years old.

She had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa Von Trapp, the third oldest of the seven Von Trapp children, in the iconic film.