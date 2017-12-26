Oldest Pilot in History Turns 100

A centenarian was once named the oldest pilot in the world and where do you go for world records?

The Guinness Book of course.

Last year, when the Guinness Book of World Records named Ernie smith the oldest pilot, he was only 99.

On Thursday, Smith turned 100 years old and his idea of a good celebration was to fly, but the weather was not cooperating.

So, he did the next best thing. He spent the day at the Red Oak Airport, where he received 83 birthday cards and a large cake with an airplane on it.

Unfortunately, Smith can no longer be the oldest pilot in the world because medical issues prevented him from passing the required physical, but he can still fly with an instructor present.