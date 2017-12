A Bowling Green woman is providing shelter for blind rescue horses

Karen Thurman, 65, runs the shelter single-handedly.

In 1984, she purchased 185 acres on the outskirts of Bowling Green and fulfilled her dream offering riding lessons and boarding hundreds of horses.

When that dream transformed, she eventually decided to start rescuing them.

The nonprofit shelter, Rainhill Equine Facility, has 55 horses, and 33 of them are blind.