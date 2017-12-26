Sunrise Sports: Titans vs Rams

The Los Angeles Rams took their show to Music City this Christmas Eve to do battle with the Tennessee Titans!

Sean McVay, Jarred Goff and the Rams' remarkable turnaround from a year ago is the talk of the league. 10-4 on the season, on the verge of winning their first division title since 2003 & featuring an MVP-caliber talent in running back, Todd Gurley.

The Titans are no slouches themselves, coming in at 8-6, in the hunt for an AFC Wildcard bid, and possibly a season-ending showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the divisional crown next week...with some help.

The Rams struck first with Todd Gurley doing his signature leap over top of the Titan's defender, resulting in a first down. Gurley would score off a screen pass from Jarred Goff on the next drive.

The Titans would answer, however, thanks to a fumble recovery by former University of Kentucky standout, Wesley Woodyard.

After a few field goals by Titan's kicker, Ryan Succop and an 80 yard touchdown by Gurley, yet again, the game was tied at 13 heading in to halftime.

It was a back & forth affair the entire game. Goff would hit receiver, Sammy Watkins on a slant route to give the Rams the lead once again, but Titans QB Marcus Mariota would hit Rishard Matthews for a big game, capped off by a touchdown from running back, DeMarco Murray, giving the Titans a 23-20 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

The Rams would have the last laugh as Ryan Goff floats a pass to his receiver Cooper Kupp in the corner of the endzone, scoring the final touchdown of the game. Rams win, 27-23.

All hope is not lost for the Titans, however. They are still ahead of the Chargers & Bills in the Wild Card, thanks to their superior conference record, but Tennessee will need to either defeat the Jaguars next Sunday, or have both San Diego and Buffalo lose to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs.