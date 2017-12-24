Scottsville Pedestrian Killed In Christmas Eve Morning Collision - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Scottsville Pedestrian Killed In Christmas Eve Morning Collision

Posted: Updated:

One Scottsville man is hit and killed by a car while crossing the road early Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police say they were requested by Scottsville police to respond to a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on US 31E, just north of KY 101 around 3:20 a.m.

According to officers, preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by James Hawks, 42, of Scottsville was traveling northbound on US 31E at the same time Jerry Emery, 68, of Scottsville was crossing US 31E on foot.

The Trailblazer struck Emery causing fatal injuries.

The Allen County Coroner pronounced the 68 year old dead on the scene.

Hawks was not injured.

Toxicology reports are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

